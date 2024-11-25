My Bloody Valentine announce first show in seven years

My Bloody Valentine have announced a rare live performance. The shoegaze pioneers will play at the 3arena in Dublin, Ireland, on November 22 next year. It'll be the band's show since appearing at the Desert Daze festival in California in 2018, and their first hometown show since playing at the SFX Hall in May 1992.

Tickets start at €65.70 (including booking fee) and go on general sale November 29 at 10am via Ticketmaster Ireland, with a presale beginning tomorrow (November 26). Presale access can be gained by signing up at the My Bloody Valentine website.

My Bloody Valentine haven't released any new music since 2013's m b v album, although they signed a deal with Domino Records in 2021. In interviews conducted at the time, mainman Kevin Shields insisted that two new albums were imminent, one "warm and melodic" and the second more experimental

“Our original plan was we would record both the albums back-to-back and then go tour on that,” he told the New York Times. “And that would have been this year, you know, but everything really did slow down."

Two months later he told the Guardian that he'd booked time at a vinyl pressing plant, apparently ready for his new music to be heard.

"I write a lot of songs," he said. "And they’re quite good, and I quite like them, and I’m thinking: ‘Well, I’m sure if I put them out I would be at least as consistent as anyone else, but when a band releases an album and it’s not really good, I feel bad.

"But when music makes me feel good, it’s, like, the best; there’s a special, magical thing that happens that’s not easy to compare. And that thing becomes the only thing I’m interested in. It has to have that effect on me. If it doesn’t have that effect, then I don’t want to be part of it."

