Mustaine says symphony stint will shine through

Dave Mustaine says playing with classically trained musicians has had an impact on his work on the upcoming 15th Megadeth album.

Mustaine worked with the San Diego Symphony in April 2014 and reckons that experience will shine through on the follow-up to 2013’s Super Collider, which is due out later this year.

And as well as the more refined edge to the new material, he says it’ll be “aggressive” and “dark” keeping fans of the band’s heavier work happy.

Mustaine tells Guitar World: “I think a lot of people are gonna be happy, because the music is really aggressive again. There’s nothing too out of the ordinary on the record. I think probably the most noticeable thing will be how my playing with the San Diego Symphony affected some of my guitar work.

“Learning Vivaldi and Bach and all that, there’s some stuff on the album where you can tell that made an impression on me. These songs are definitely very dark. But is there anything unexpected? It depends what you expect. And anyway, to be predictably unpredictable is still to be predictable.”

Megadeth lost Chris Broderick and Shawn Drover last year and have brought in guitarist Kiko Loureiro and Lamb Of God drummer Chris Adler to replace them. Loureiro is a permanent member while Megadeth are trying to work out a way to share Adler with his main band.