Mustaine wishes his mum could see him now

Megadeth mainman Dave Mustaine wishes his mum was still alive to see him perform with the San Diego Symphony Orchestra.

He’s gearing up to play guitar in place of their lead violinist in new takes of classic compositions by Vivaldi, JS Bach, Wagner and Dvorak.

Mustaine tells the Daily Aztec: “There’s such a difference in the societies. I’m looking forward to seeing how these two worlds are going to collide.

“In my mind, I’m getting ready to go walk out to the stage with a little tuxedo on. They’re going to go, ‘Fuck, yeah Dave!’ and all the classical guys are going to go, ‘Oh my God, he said the F-word!’”

The sold-out Symphony Interrupted show takes place in San Diego’s Copley Hall on Saturday night.

Mustaine says: “These are the times I wish my mom was still alive to be able to see this stuff. I remember when I first started playing guitar, she would say, ‘Turn it down – you’re going to kill somebody!’

“Guess what mom? I’m playing with the symphony now.”