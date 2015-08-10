Mustaine needed members who shared his 'vision'

Dave Mustaine says Megadeth’s latest lineup changes were inevitable as the departed members didn’t share his vision for the band.

Megadeth recruited Kiko Loureiro and Chris Adler after Shawn Drover and Chris Broderick quit. The new lineup is working on the band’s upcoming 15th album, due out later this year or in early 2016.

And mainman Mustaine insists the switches are a good thing, comparing them to changes made by Slayer and Metallica down the years.

He tells The Leader: “Bands are living organisms, and sometimes when you have four people and they don’t all have the same vision, you’ve got to ask yourself what’s good for the band rather than the individual, and we made some changes. The two guys we have playing for us now have been great.

“My godfather is Alice Cooper. How many guys has he had in his band? Slayer has had tons of people and Metallica has had changes, too. We all go through these unfortunate changes.”

Mustaine is confident the addition of Adler and Loureiro will impress fans and critics alike. He adds: “You be the judge when you hear the record.”

Lamb Of God producer Josh Wilbur is on mixing duties for the upcoming Megadeth album.