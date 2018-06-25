Music world pays tribute to Vinnie Paul

Artists from across the rock and metal world have united to pay tribute to drummer Vinnie Paul, who has died at the age of 54.

The former Pantera musician died early on Saturday morning, with the Las Vegas Review-Journal reporting that he passed away in the city. An official cause of death has yet to be released.

His Pantera bassist bandmate Rex Brown issued a brief statement on Twitter, while vocalist Phil Anselmo posted an image of a lit candle on his Instagram account.

Brown said: "The last few days have been very difficult and painful. At this time, I need more time to process my feelings.

"Thank you for all the love that has been sent. A formal press release will be coming shortly. Rest In Peace Brother Vinnie!

Among the artists to pay tribute to Vinnie Paul include Anthrax pair Scott Ian and Charlie Benante, Devin Townsend, DJ Ashba, Brian Tichy, John Corabi, Posion duo Bret Michaels and Rikki Rockett, Carmine Appice, Papa Roach, Matt Sorum, Jeff Scott Soto and Sebastian Bach, who posted a tearful video on Twitter.

Papa Roach said: "Gutted to hear about the nicest guy in metal passing. Vinnie Paul showed us nothing but love. We'll miss you Vinnie."

Tichy commented: "A huge inspiration, a friend for decades... I don’t know what to say. He will be missed by so many."

Former Guns N' Roses drummer Sorum calls him “a monster of a drummer” and added: "Thanks for all the good times and the hospitality at The Clubhouse in Dallas . A true Rock'n'roll spirit that will be truly missed.”

Find some of the social media tributes below.

A post shared by Philip H Anselmo (@philiphanselmo) A photo posted by on on Jun 23, 2018 at 7:18pm PDT

Damn it. I love you brother. RIP Vinnie Paul. https://t.co/73fTmNLA2FJune 23, 2018

A huge inspiration, a friend for decades...I don’t know what to say...😪💔 He will be missed by so many... pic.twitter.com/s5GOqqi7qCJune 23, 2018

We are deeply saddened to hear that our dear friend and brother, Vinnie Paul has passed away. Rest in Peace Vinnie, you will truly be missed and forever remembered. @Pantera @hellyeahband #VinniePaul pic.twitter.com/1y6r0mBRy5June 23, 2018

I’m in shocked to say the least. I was praying to God the news wasn’t true....unfortunately and sadly it is. RIP my friend you are and will forever be missed. I will always be grateful for… https://t.co/HeL7LbDtriJune 23, 2018

So sorry to hear about Vinnie Paul. The man was a Class act and always treated everyone with respect. Here’s to one of metal’s best!June 23, 2018

Vinnie was a great friend. My heart is aching. My prayers and condolences go out to his family, band and crew. Godspeed my friend. #VinniePaul pic.twitter.com/lY8JdvveBEJune 23, 2018

R.I.P. Vinnie Paul....Always had a great time with you buddy!! Now you can jam with Dime again....June 23, 2018

I cannot believe it !! My good friend Vinny Paul dead. So sad. He was such a good guy. Fun sad a great drummer !I am bummed. RIP my friend my Prays go out to his family. 🙏🙏😪June 23, 2018

#Rip Vinnie Paul , A monster of a drummer and always the life of the party !! Thanks for all the good times and the hospitality at The Clubhouse in Dallas . A true Rock N Roll Spirit that will be truly missed . pic.twitter.com/HXq1cPS3BUJune 23, 2018

R.i.p Vinnie Paul. :( I found him soft spoken... peace brother.June 23, 2018

Another gone too soon, I have no words... RIP Vinnie, say hi to Darrell and don't worry, you don't need to audition for that all star band in the sky :( pic.twitter.com/VrHRhO4vxpJune 23, 2018