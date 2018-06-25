Trending

Music world pays tribute to Vinnie Paul

Artists from across rock and metal pay tribute to former Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul, who has died at the age of 54

Vinnie Paul
(Image: © Rob Monk/Metal Hammer)

Artists from across the rock and metal world have united to pay tribute to drummer Vinnie Paul, who has died at the age of 54.

The former Pantera musician died early on Saturday morning, with the Las Vegas Review-Journal reporting that he passed away in the city. An official cause of death has yet to be released.

His Pantera bassist bandmate Rex Brown issued a brief statement on Twitter, while vocalist Phil Anselmo posted an image of a lit candle on his Instagram account.

Brown said: "The last few days have been very difficult and painful. At this time, I need more time to process my feelings. 

"Thank you for all the love that has been sent. A formal press release will be coming shortly. Rest In Peace Brother Vinnie!

Among the artists to pay tribute to Vinnie Paul include Anthrax pair Scott Ian and Charlie Benante, Devin Townsend, DJ Ashba, Brian Tichy, John Corabi, Posion duo Bret Michaels and Rikki Rockett, Carmine Appice, Papa Roach, Matt Sorum, Jeff Scott Soto and Sebastian Bach, who posted a tearful video on Twitter.

Papa Roach said: "Gutted to hear about the nicest guy in metal passing. Vinnie Paul showed us nothing but love. We'll miss you Vinnie."

Tichy commented: "A huge inspiration, a friend for decades... I don’t know what to say. He will be missed by so many."

Former Guns N' Roses drummer Sorum calls him “a monster of a drummer” and added: "Thanks for all the good times and the hospitality at The Clubhouse in Dallas . A true Rock'n'roll spirit that will be truly missed.”

Find some of the social media tributes below.

