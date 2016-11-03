Music For Nations sign first artist since 2004

Music For Nations have signed their first band in more than a decade.

The company released albums by artists including Metallica, Opeth, Tool and Paradise Lost, but closed its doors in 2004. They were resurrected early last year under their parent company Sony Legacy UK.

The label’s first releases were Anathema records Judgement, A Fine Day To Exit and A Natural Disaster, along with a CD and vinyl box set titled Fine Days 1999-2004.

Now Music For Nations has announced that Welsh outfit Astroid Boys are their first signing since the relaunch and have issued a live video for their track Minging. Watch it below.

As a result of the partnership, Astroid Boys’ two EPs Bacon Dream and CF10 will be re-released on clear vinyl, with a full-length album due for release in spring 2017.

The band’s producer Dellux says: “We’ve worked real hard over the last five years doing everything ourselves so it’s a pleasure to have some pressure alleviated by a group of people that care for what we do.

“Having come from DIY backgrounds themselves, the label appreciate that we have built this band up on a cohesive fan base of individuals which in turn helps them understand how we as a band need to carry on making music the way we want to.”

Asteroid Boys will head out on a UK tour next month, while further album details will be revealed in due course.

Dec 05: Plymouth Underground

Dec 06: Bournemouth Anvil

Dec 07: London Borderline

Dec 08: Manchester Star & Garter

Dec 09: Glasgow Ivory Blacks

Dec 10: Newcastle Think Tank

Dec 11: Birmingham Mama Roux

Dec 12: Cardiff Clwh Ifor Bach

Dec 13: Leeds Key Club

