Muse to revisit their early days with new box set release

Muse have revealed plans to revisit their early days in a new box set that’ll be released later this year.

Origin Of Muse will span 9CD and 4LP and has been brought together to mark the 20th anniversary of Muse’s debut album Showbiz, with the box set chronicling the band’s early demos, EPs, b-sides and live shows up to and including their 2001 breakthrough album Origin Of Symmetry.

Remasters of both Showbiz and Origin Of Symmetry will also be included, with the release date set for December 6.

Origin Of Muse will be presented in a 48-page book with anti-scratch and matte laminated finish with a spot gloss. It'll include interviews with Matt Bellamy, Dominic Howard and Chris Wolstenholme, where they reflect of the early days of the band.

The book will also feature memorabilia including posters, photographs, setlists and contact sheets, which can be pulled from the book, along with original artwork for all CDs and vinyl.

In total, Origin Of Muse will contain 113 tracks – more than 40 of which have been previously unreleased.

Find a full list of the box set’s contents below.

Muse are currently on their Simulation Theory World Tour and will return to the UK later this month.

Origin Of Muse contents

CD 1: Newton Abbot Demos

1. Cave

2. Rain

3. Agitated

4. Crazy Days

5. Coma

6. Connect The Kettle Lead

7. Balloonatic

8. Boredom

9. Sober

10. Jimmy Kane

11. Ashamed

12. Plug In Baby

13. Earthquake

14. Good News

15. Overdue

CD 2: Muse EPs & Showbiz demos

1. Overdue

2. Cave

3. Coma

4. Escape

5. Muscle Museum

6. Sober

7. Uno

8. Unintended

9. Pink Ego Box

10. (Muscle Museum) #2

11. Showbiz (Live, Sawmills Studios, 1998)

12. Do We Need This (Live, Fortress Studios, 1999)

13. Sunburn (Live, Fortress Studios, 1999)

14. Overdue (Live, Fortress Studios, 1999)15. Uno (Alternate version, Rak Studios, 1999)

CD 3: Showbiz

1. Sunburn

2. Muscle Museum

3. Fillip

4. Falling Down

5. Cave

6. Showbiz

7. Unintended

8. Uno

9. Sober

10. Spiral Static (Bonus track)

11. Escape

12. Overdue

13. Hate This & I'll Love You

CD 4: Showbiz B-Sides

1. Recess (Unreleased alternate version, Trident Studios, 1999)

2. Jimmy Kane

3. Forced In

4. Agitated

5. Twin

6. Host

7. Do We Need This?

8. Con-Science

9. Minimum

10. Ashamed

11. Yes Please

12. Recess

13. Nishe

CD 5: Showbiz Live

1. Uno (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)

2. Cave (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)

3. Muscle Museum (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)

4. Falling Down (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)

5. Fillip (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)

6. Do We Need This (Live, The Pyramid Centre, Portsmouth, 1999)

7. Agitated (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)

8. Sunburn (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)

9. Plug In Baby (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)

10. Showbiz (Live, The Astoria, London, 2000)

11. Cave (Acoustic live demo, Airfield Studios, 1999)

12. Muscle Museum (Acoustic live demo, Airfield Studios, 1999)

CD 6: Origin Of Symmetry Instrumental Demos

1. Micro Cuts

2. Feeling Good

3. Space Dementia

4. Hyper Music

5. Citizen Erased

6. Megalomania

7. Screenager

8. Shrinking Universe

9. Shine

CD 7: Origin Of Symmetry

1. New Born

2. Bliss

3. Space Dementia

4. Hyper Music

5. Plug In Baby

6. Citizen Erased

7. Micro Cuts

8. Screenager

9. Darkshines

10. Feeling Good

11. Futurism (Bonus track)

12. Megalomania

CD 8: Origin Of Symmetry B-sides

1. Nature 1

2. Execution Commentary

3. Bedroom Acoustics

4. Shrinking Universe

5. Piano Thing

6. Map Of Your Head

7. The Gallery

8. Hyper Chondriac Music

9. Shine

10. Please, Please, Please, Let Me Get What I Want

11. Dead Star

12. In Your World

13. Can’t Take My Eyes Off You

CD 9: Origin Of Symmetry: Live At The Reading Festival

1. New Born

2. Bliss

3. Space Dementia

4. Hyper Music

5. Plug In Baby

6. Citizen Erased

7. Micro Cuts

8. Screenager

9. Darkshines

10. Feeling Good

11. Megalomania

Vinyl 1-4:

Showbiz and Origin Of Symmetry remastered on 180g heavyweight coloured vinyl