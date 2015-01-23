Muse offer bluesy studio teaser

Muse have released a brief teaser clip shot in the studio as they continue work on their seventh album.

It shows frontman Matt Bellamy sitting alone in the recording room, playing a bluesy guitar passage.

Sessions for the follow-up to 2012’s The 2nd Law began in November under producer Mutt Lange. The band offered their first sneak peak last month, showing an Italian orchestra being recorded.

The record, which Bellamy says will be “rawer” than recent material and “definitely a bit more rock,” is expected later this year.

Muse headline the Download festival at Donington in June.