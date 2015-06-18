Muse score first US No.1

Muse’s seventh album Drones has given the band their first-ever US number 1 placing.

The follow-up to 2012’s The 2nd Law has topped the Billboard 200 after its release on June 8. It’s also hit the heights of charts in the UK, France, Japan, Australia and many European countries.

Frontman Matt Bellamy described Drones as “a modern metaphor for what it is to lose empathy,” adding: “Through modern technology, and drone warfare in particular, it’s possible to do horrific things at a great distance – without actually feeling any of the consequences, or even feeling responsible.

Last month he admitted to doubts over working with producer Mutt Lange before recording began. He said: “I didn’t want us to be turned into a kind of top 40 act. He wasn’t like that at all – he was totally into the concept.”

Muse released a video for Mercy last week, before headlining the Download festival at Donington. They continue across Europe:

Jun 19: Park Live, Russia

Jun 21: Greenfest, Russia

Jun 24: Provinssirock, FInland

Jun 26: Bravalla, Sweden

Jun 28: Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jun 30: Amazon Artist Spotlight, Germany

Jul 02: Roskilde, Denmark

Jul 04: Main Square, France

Jul 05: Rock-a-Field: Luxembourg

Jul 09: NOS Alive, Portugal

Jul 11: BBN Live, Spain

Jul 13: Musilac, France

Jul 16: Les Vieilles Charrues, France

Jul 18: Rock In Roma, Italy

Jul 25: Fuji Rock, Japan

Sep 13: Lollapalooza, Germany

Sep 19: Beijing MasterCard Center, China