Muse score first US No.1

Muse’s seventh album Drones has given the band their first-ever US number 1 placing.
The follow-up to 2012’s The 2nd Law has topped the Billboard 200 after its release on June 8. It’s also hit the heights of charts in the UK, France, Japan, Australia and many European countries.
Frontman Matt Bellamy described Drones as “a modern metaphor for what it is to lose empathy,” adding: “Through modern technology, and drone warfare in particular, it’s possible to do horrific things at a great distance – without actually feeling any of the consequences, or even feeling responsible.
Last month he admitted to doubts over working with producer Mutt Lange before recording began. He said: “I didn’t want us to be turned into a kind of top 40 act. He wasn’t like that at all – he was totally into the concept.”
Muse released a video for Mercy last week, before headlining the Download festival at Donington. They continue across Europe:
Jun 19: Park Live, Russia
Jun 21: Greenfest, Russia
Jun 24: Provinssirock, FInland
Jun 26: Bravalla, Sweden
Jun 28: Rock Werchter, Belgium
Jun 30: Amazon Artist Spotlight, Germany
Jul 02: Roskilde, Denmark
Jul 04: Main Square, France
Jul 05: Rock-a-Field: Luxembourg
Jul 09: NOS Alive, Portugal
Jul 11: BBN Live, Spain
Jul 13: Musilac, France
Jul 16: Les Vieilles Charrues, France
Jul 18: Rock In Roma, Italy
Jul 25: Fuji Rock, Japan
Sep 13: Lollapalooza, Germany
Sep 19: Beijing MasterCard Center, China