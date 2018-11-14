Mott The Hoople announce 2019 UK tour

Mott The Hoople have announced a UK tour for next year.

The band will play a total of six shows, kicking off at the Manchester Academy on April 19 and concluding with two nights at the O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London on the 26 and 27th of the month.

They’ll also visit Glasgow, Birmingham and Gateshead on the run of shows, which will celebrate the 1974 albums The Hoople and Live.

Tax The Heat will support on all six shows, with tickets going on sale this coming Friday (November 16) at 10am GMT.

Earlier this year, Mott The Hoople headlined the Ramblin’ Man Fair with the trio of Ian Hunter, Ariel Bender and Morgan Fisher joined by guitarists James Mastro and Mark Bosch, keyboardist Dennis Dibrizzi, bassist Paul Page and drummer Steve Holley.

Due to ongoing ill health, Mick Ralphs wasn’t able to appear, but gave his blessing.

Mott The Hoople are expected to announce further shows across North America in due course.

Mott The Hoople 2019 UK tour dates

Apr 19: Manchester Academy

Apr 20: Glasgow Barrowlands

Apr 21: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Apr 23: Gateshead Sage

Apr 26: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire

Apr 27: London Shepherd’s Bush Empire