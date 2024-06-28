Motorpsycho announce Neigh!!, a collection of "songs that won’t fit on an album"

Norwegian psych/proggers Motorpsycho have announced that they will release a new album, Neigh!!, through Stickman Records on August 23.

Very much a companiion piece to last year's Yay!, their album of "short, reasonably pop-formatted and intimate album of mainly acoustically based songs", the band describe Neigh!! as "songs that won’t fit on an album – the non-concept of all concepts – a home for strays and runaways perhaps, but more importantly a bunch of tunes Motorpsycho are finally happy with, that found their purpose and now have a home: songs that the band are proud to finally being able to present to the world."

The band have also shared their brand new single, a cover of Moby Grape frontman Skip Spence's All My Life (I Love You), which you can listen to below.

"Motorpsycho are old enough to appreciate and honor other people’s great work," the band continue. "No pissy jealous grumblings here! Over the years quite a few covers have been played, recorded and released, and this is the latest of the crop-a fairly straight up version of Skip Spence’s almost forgotten jewel of a song All My Life (I Love You). Originally recorded in 1972, but unissued until released on a 7’’ by Sundance in 2000, it is perhaps the most earnest song ever, and it’s positivity is a truly beautiful thing. Since we love him and his music from Moby Grape, via Oar and all the way to the end, we wanted to hip y’all to this nugget. If you like it, search out the original and all of Skip’s other wonderful tunes. You’ll thank us!"

(Image credit: Stickman Records)

Motorpsycho: Neigh!!

1. Psycholab

2. Return To Sanity

3. This Is Your Captain

4. All My Life (I Love You)

5. Edgar’s Bathtub

6. Elysium, Soon

7. Revenants

8. Crownee Says

9. The Condor