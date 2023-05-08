You can now listen to Motorhead's cover of Metallica classic Enter Sandman - complete with a "horrifying" animated video

Motörhead have released a new animated video for their 25-year-old cover of Metallica's classic Enter Sandman. The song, which is being rereleased to celebrate the annual "Motörhead Day" (try singing "The 8th of May" to the tune of Ace Of Spades and you're there), comes from a new digital EP, and will also be released as a 7" single.

The video, it says here, takes "a horrifying nocturnal journey through the nightmares of a child who is haunted by the evil sandman in his dreams, and is ultimately saved by the powers of the inimitable Motörhead ‘Warpig’."

Lemmy & Co.'s version of Enter Sandman was originally released in 1998 on the compilation album ECW Extreme Music, an album put together to promote

Extreme Championship Wrestling, a professional wrestling franchise that went bankrupt in 2001.

ECW Extreme Music also included tracks by Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson (his version of The Scorpions' classic headbanger The Zoo), Monster Magnet (The MC5's Kick Out The Jams) and Anthrax, who also covered a Metallica song, Phantom Lord from the band's debut Kill 'Em All.

The new Enter Sandman digital EP also includes Motörhead's 2006 rerecording of R.A.M.O.N.E.S, which first appeared as a bonus track on the Kiss Of Death album, 15 years after the original appeared on the band's ninth album 1916.

The EP is completed by three more covers: a live version of Bob Seger's Rosalie, taken from the upcoming Live At The Montreux Jazz Festival 2007 album, plus a studio recording of the Sex Pistols' God Save The Queen (originally released as a single in 2000) and a live version of Hawkwind's Silver Machine, taken from the 2021 Record Store Day collection The Löst Tapes Vol. 1 (Live In Madrid 1995).

A limited edition 7” single with an etched Warpig B-side, plus exclusive merch and bundles, is available from the official Motörhead webstore (opens in new tab) while stocks last.