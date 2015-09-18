Lemmy to get Bass Player Lifetime Achievement gong

Lemmy is to be honoured with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Bass Player Magazine at a ceremony in November.

The Motorhead frontman will be given the Bass Player Lifetime Achievement Award at the Bass Player Live event at the Musicians Institute in Los Angeles on November 7. Motorhead will also perform at the ceremony.

It takes place over two days on November 7 and 8. SIR Studios in Hollywood hosts exhibits by top equipment manufacturers while the Musicians Institute will see a string of acts perform live at the magazine’s eighth annual bash.

Lemmy only recently returned to live action after Motorhead cancelled some shows and cut short others as he battled a “lung infection.” There have been no further incidents since the mainman’s comeback in St Louis. The band released their 22nd album Bad Magic last month and they launch their second Motorboat cruise on September 28.

Motorhead were honoured by the Los Angeles City Council last month for their 40 years of service to rock music.

