Motorhead given Los Angeles City Council award

A Los Angeles City Council meeting put politics to one side for a change as Motorhead were given a special honour.

Lemmy – an LA resident – Mikkey Dee and Phil Campbell were guests of honour in the council chambers this week as they were presented with a resolution marking their achievements over a 40-year career by council member Jose Huizar.

Motorhead fans filled the public benches and cheered as the band were praised by Mr Huizar, who has been a fan of the band for many years.

Lemmy said: “Seeing as none of us are from Los Angeles, this is a very great honour. He’s Swedish, he’s Welsh and I’m English. I came over here years ago and I love it over here, so it’s a great honour for me.”

Mickey Dee added: “We’ve been honoured over here by the music industry but nothing like this, so this is very special for us. Thank you very much. We’re gonna continue for another 40 years, I hope.” Campbell said the honour was “unbelievable.”

Council president Herb Wesson praised Mr Huizar for making the council “more cool.”

Addressing the band, Mr Huizar said: “Let me present to Motorhead, legends of rock’n’roll, this resolution on behalf of the city of Los Angeles and our mayor, thanking you for what you have done and for keeping alive the true spirit of rock’n’roll.”

The presentation came the day before Motorhead cut short their concert in Salt Lake City, Utah, after four songs when Lemmy told the crowd he was finding it difficult to breathe.