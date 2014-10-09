Lemmy's blueberry health alert

Lemmy has complained about his health regime after he was forced to cut down drinking and smoking – and was then even told to get over his craving for blueberries.

The frontman is still recovering from a series of problems that nearly ended his career – and says one of the tests he underwent revealed the fruit was playing havoc with his health.

Lemmy tells Yahoo Music: “I would get these cravings. They found out there’s something in blueberries that isn’t good for me, so I stopped and got better.

“It’s crazy – you can’t drink anything but water and can’t eat anything but fibrous bread. Getting old is a lot of fun.”

Motorhead start work on their 22nd album in January. Lemmy observes: “Our record company is always asking for more stuff. They want to get the most out of me as possible before I die.”

The band return to the UK next month:

Nov 04: Manchester O2 Apollo

Nov 05: Birmingham NIA

Nov 08: London Wembley SSE Arena