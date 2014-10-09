Trending

Lemmy's blueberry health alert

By Louder  

Motorhead mainman complains after doctors warned him off fruit craving

Lemmy has complained about his health regime after he was forced to cut down drinking and smoking – and was then even told to get over his craving for blueberries.

The frontman is still recovering from a series of problems that nearly ended his career – and says one of the tests he underwent revealed the fruit was playing havoc with his health.

Lemmy tells Yahoo Music: “I would get these cravings. They found out there’s something in blueberries that isn’t good for me, so I stopped and got better.

“It’s crazy – you can’t drink anything but water and can’t eat anything but fibrous bread. Getting old is a lot of fun.”

Motorhead start work on their 22nd album in January. Lemmy observes: “Our record company is always asking for more stuff. They want to get the most out of me as possible before I die.”

The band return to the UK next month:

Nov 04: Manchester O2 Apollo

Nov 05: Birmingham NIA

Nov 08: London Wembley SSE Arena