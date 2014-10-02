Trending

Motorhead aim for album No.22

By Louder  

Lemmy says recording should start in January

null

Motorhead are aiming to start work on their 22nd album in January, mainman Lemmy has reported.

It follows the release of Aftershock last year, and a year of health woes which kept their touring activities to a minimum. They returned to action earlier this year and just completed their first-ever cruising festival, and they’ll return to the UK next month.

Lemmy tells Full Metal Jackie: “We’ll probably go in in January to start. We never have anything ready – we go into the rehearsal studio about a month before and rehearse songs, then we go into the studio.

“I write the words in the studio, mostly. We don’t have a plan. Motorhead never has a plan.”

Lemmy last week said his move to Los Angeles in the early 1990s was the saving of the band at home, saying: “We couldn’t get arrested – coming over here seemed to make us acceptable in Britain again.”

He reported he was continuing to feel healthier, adding: “I gave up smoking, more or less. I more or less gave up drinking, or I switched to vodka instead of Jack Daniel’s.”

Motorhead UK dates

Nov 04: Manchester Apollo

Nov 06: Birmingham NIA

Nov 08: Wembley SSE Arena