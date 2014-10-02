Motorhead aim for album No.22

Motorhead are aiming to start work on their 22nd album in January, mainman Lemmy has reported.

It follows the release of Aftershock last year, and a year of health woes which kept their touring activities to a minimum. They returned to action earlier this year and just completed their first-ever cruising festival, and they’ll return to the UK next month.

Lemmy tells Full Metal Jackie: “We’ll probably go in in January to start. We never have anything ready – we go into the rehearsal studio about a month before and rehearse songs, then we go into the studio.

“I write the words in the studio, mostly. We don’t have a plan. Motorhead never has a plan.”

Lemmy last week said his move to Los Angeles in the early 1990s was the saving of the band at home, saying: “We couldn’t get arrested – coming over here seemed to make us acceptable in Britain again.”

He reported he was continuing to feel healthier, adding: “I gave up smoking, more or less. I more or less gave up drinking, or I switched to vodka instead of Jack Daniel’s.”

Nov 04: Manchester Apollo

Nov 06: Birmingham NIA

Nov 08: Wembley SSE Arena