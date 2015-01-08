Scott Ian and wife Pearl in Mother Superior tribute

A supergroup featuring Anthrax mainman Scott Ian and his wife Pearl Aday are to release their debut album in March.

Motor Sister also features The Cult drummer John Tempesta and Armored Saint bassist Joey Vera and they’ll issue debut Ride via Metal Blade Records on March 10.

The project came about after a jam session at Ian’s house which saw him and some friends perform covers of Mother Superior songs in celebration of his 50th birthday in December 2013.

Mother Superior were Henry Rollins’ backing band until 2003 and Ian and Aday are big fans of their work. Ride features covers of some of Ian’s favourite Mother Superior tracks.

Ian tells Radio.com: “There’s a band called Mother Superior that you’ve probably heard of. It was Jim Wilson’s band, he’s been Daniel Lanois’s bass player for years. Jim and Pearl are writing partners, they’ve written all of Pearl’s solo material together.

“We love Mother Superior, this kick-ass three-piece rock band from LA. They’ve been gone for about seven years. My birthday present to myself was, I cherry picked my 12 favourite Mother Superior songs, I put a band together, and we played a concert in the jam room in my house for 20 of our friends, who are really into Mother Superior.

“The vibe in the room was so good. It was me, Jim Wilson, Pearl, John Tempesta on drums and Joey Vera on bass. We crushed it.”

Joey Vera’s wife Tracy works for Metal Blade Records and the day after the jam session, she convinced the label’s president to sign the band.

Ride was recorded with producer Jay Ruston over two days just a few weeks after Ian’s birthday. “It fucking rocks,” the Anthrax man adds.

The band play their first public live show in New York on February 12.