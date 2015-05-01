Motley Crue stage invasion is Sixx's proudest moment

Nikki Sixx has recalled a 1997 fan stage invasion as one of the greatest moments of his career.

The band were performing in Phoenix, Arizona, when frontman Vince Neil invited the audience to join them on the platform.

Sixx tells Pure Grain Audio: “Most of the audience ended up on stage and destroyed all the gear. We were playing Anarchy In The UK. It’s on YouTube and it’s amazing.

“It’s one of my proudest moments – apart from the lawsuits that came after it.”

He also recalls spending a night in the cells with drummer Tommy Lee, and enduring a walk of shame through an airport the following morning.

Sixx says: “Me and Tommy had been arrested because we had been creating a riot or something. They put us in jail and the next morning they let us out at 6am or 7am because we had a 9.30am flight.

“So me and Tommy were walking through the airport and we were on the front page of every newspaper – ‘Rock band creates riot’. It was my mugshot and Tommy’s mugshot, and everybody was just looking at us.”

Crue are currently on their final tour ahead of ending their career on the road in December. They play the Download festival at Donington on June 12-14. Guitarist Mick Mars said recently the band don’t care whether they ever get inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame.