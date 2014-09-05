Nikki Sixx in surgery success

Nikki Sixx reports he’s doing well after undergoing a double hernia operation – and he’s thanked his family and Leica camera for being there for him.

The Motley Crue bassist vows he’ll be back in action soon, after having played through the pain barrier on the first leg of the band’s final world tour.

Sixx says: “You’ve got to give 100% even through the pain on stage. The good news is, yesterday I got surgery on both sides and it went really well.

“My lovely wife, kids and Leica have been really taking care of me. I should be up and kicking ass in a few weeks – and back to the tour in six weeks.”

His next show is in Oklahoma City on October 10, while his other band Sixx AM release third album Modern Vintage on October 7.

Meanwhile, Crue frontman Vince Neil says he doesn’t understand why so many rock bands claim grunge music destroyed their genre. He tells Q (via Blabbermouth): “Only people whose careers were on the way out said that. It didn’t seem to kill us. We had an early pressing of Nirvana’s Nevermind – we told people to check that album out.”