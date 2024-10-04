Glam rock legends Mötley Crüe have announced a Las Vegas residency for 2025. The band will play 11 shows at Dolby Live at Park MGM between March 28 and April 19, with VIP and fan club tickets going on sale today (October 4) at 10am PT, before the general sale begins on October 11.

“Mötley Crüe and Las Vegas have always been the perfect combination of extravagance and decadence," say the band, perhaps disappointed that they're not booked to play at the revolutionary Sphere venue. "We’ve always loved the idea of the Vegas residency, because we’ve always loved the idea of staying in one location to build a unique show for the fans. We’re excited to get into rehearsals and work up a lot of songs that have been requested by the fans for years."

Mötley Crüe have previously completed two stints of shows in Las Vegas, booking 12 dates at the Hard Rock Hotel in 2012 on their Mötley Crüe Takes On Sin City residency, before returning to the venue the following year for another dozen shows under the An Intimate Evening In Hell banner.

A number of VIP options are available for the deep-of-pocket, including a "High Röller" ticket that includes a front row seat, a meet'n'greet with members of the band, an individual photograph with band members, access to the pre-show party room (with cash bar), complimentary snacks and non-alcoholic refreshments, two drinks tokens, a VIP merchandise package, a High Röller VIP laminate and lanyard, priority access into the venue, pre-show shopping and an on-site VIP host.

A portion of the ticket proceeds will be donated to the Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth through Mötley Crüe's Giveback Initiative and Livenation. Full dates below.

Mötley Crüe have three intimate Los Angeles shows lined up next week. They'll be at The Troubador on October 7, before shows at The Roxy on October 9 and the Whisky A Go Go on the 11th. Next weekend will find the band headlining the final day of the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA.

Mötley Crüe: The Las Vegas Residency 2024

Mar 28: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

Mar 29: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

Apr 02: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

Apr 04: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

Apr 05: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

Apr 09: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

Apr 11: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

Apr 12: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

Apr 16: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

Apr 18: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

Apr 19: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

