Slayer, Slipknot, Iron Maiden, Mötley Crüe and many more confirmed for massive Aftershock lineup

Organisers of this year's Aftershock festival in California have confirmed this year's lineup, and it's enormous. The four day festival, due to be held at Discovery Park In Sacramento, CA on October 10-13, will be headlined by Slayer, Slipknot, Iron Maiden and Mötley Crüe.

For Slayer, who announced their return to the stage at this year's Louder Than Life festival a week ago, the Aftershock performance will be the band's only West Coast show in 2024, while Iron Maiden will be playing their only US festival show this year.

Other band's confirmed for the upper reaches of the bill include Pantera, Five Finger Death Punch, Judas Priest, Disturbed, Evanescence, Breaking Benjamin, Staind, Falling in Reverse, Till Lindemann, Rise Against, Halestorm and Seether.

“Get ready Sacramento...” says Danny Wimmer of promotors DWP. “This is the biggest Aftershock lineup we’ve ever curated, and the largest rock and metal festival ever put together in California. See you in October...unless I see you in May.”

“We couldn’t be more excited that Sacramento has become synonymous with the largest rock festival on the West Coast,” adds Visit Sacramento President and CEO Mike Testa. “The city is ready to welcome fans for four days packed with more than 130 bands and unforgettable live music experiences."

The list of 130 bands, spread across five stages for the first time, is completed by Dropkick Murphys, Flogging Molly, Mastodon, Anthrax, Architects, Tom Morello, Cypress Hill, Ministry, Daron Malakian and Scars on Broadway, Skillet, Sevendust, Tech N9ne, Insane Clown Posse, Static X, Clutch, Body Count, Lorna Shore, Highly Suspect, Poppy, Grandson, Nothing More, P.O.D., Filter, Eagles of Death Metal, Coal Chamber, Code Orange, Jinjer, Bad Wolves, Shadows Fall, Fear Factory, Sleeping With Sirens, Juliette Lewis and the Licks and Marky Ramone Plays The Ramones Classics.

We're not done yet: Drain, City Morgue, Saosin, L.S. Dunes, Badflower, PUP, Rival Sons, Militarie Gun, Hawthorne Heights, Bayside, Giovannie and the Hired Guns, Show Me The Body, Whitechapel, From Ashes to New, The Warning, Set it Off, Resorte, Fugitive, Better Lovers, Drug Church, Biohazard, Joey Valence & Brae, Tim Montana, Vended, The Chisel, The Armed, Soul Glo, High Vis, Narrow Head, I See Stars, Bob Vylan, GEL, Holding Absence, Touché Amoré, Citizen Soldier, New Years Day, Drowning Pool, Alien Ant Farm, Orgy, Adema, Powerman 5000 and Taproot will also be performing.

And then there's Local H, HED PE, Moonshine Bandits, CKY, Brutus, Alien Weaponry, Oxymorrons, Veil of Maya, Lilith Czar, Holy Fawn, D.R.U.G.S., Ho99o9, Ill Niño, Winona Fighter, Slothrust, Hemorage, Nerv, Damnage, Jeris Johnson, Any Given Sin, Deadlands, Mike’s Dead, Self Deception, Lø Spirit, Jager Bonham, Dead Poet Society, Point North, Like A Storm, Teen Mortgage, Jigsaw Youth, The Funeral Portrait, Black Map, Capital Theatre, Descartes A Kant, Lowlives, StrateJacket, Blame My Youth, Caskets, Silly Goose, Reach NYC, TX2, Royale Lynn, Budderside, and Gozu.

Last year's festival was headlined by Guns N’ Roses, Tool, Avenged Sevenfold and Korn, and was attended by 160,000 fans. Tickets and and VIP passes for Aftershock 2024 are on sale now.

(Image credit: DWP)