Motley Crue biopic The Dirt finally gets a release date

The long-awaited Motley Crue film based on their 2002 book The Dirt: Confessions Of The World’s Most Notorious Rock Band finally has a release date.

The film entered pre-production back in January after it was originally slated to premiere in the summer of 2016 with Jackass director Jeff Tremaine at the helm – and now it’ll be released in March 2019.

Vocalist Vince Neil confirmed the news on Twitter, saying: “Wow! Just left Netflix offices. Just saw The Dirt movie! Fuckin awesome! Can’t wait for everyone to see it! Released March 22. Yea!”

In September, Neil sent the rock world into a frenzy by revealing that Crue were back in the studio, with bassist Nikki Sixx later reporting they were recording four new songs for The Dirt with producer Bob Rock.

Sixx said: “Fuck can I just say it? I’m listening to the roughs of the new Motley Crue and it feels real and raw.

“Everybody is playing like mad and the songs crush. Bob Rock brought the sounds. Plus we have a surprise that will confirm that we’re outta our minds.”

The Dirt stars Daniel Webber as Neil, Douglas Booth as Sixx, Machine Gun Kelly as drummer Tommy Lee and Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars.

The film also features Tony Cavalero as Ozzy Osbourne and David Constable as Doc McGhee.

