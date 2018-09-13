Motley Crue heading back to the studio, says Vince Neil

Motley Crue singer Vince Neil has claimed in a tweet that the band are returning to the studio to record four new songs.

"Exciting news!," exclaims Neil. "I’ll be going back in recording studio in a few weeks with the boys to record 4 brand new Motley Crue tracks! Rock On!"

So far there has been no official confirmation of the news from Nikki Sixx, Tommy Lee, or on Motley Crue's own social media channels.

Things have been relatively quiet on the Crue front since their final shows at the end of 2016, although the band's biopic The Dirt is now in production, with rapper Machine Gun Kelly confirming he’ll play drummer Tommy Lee in the movie.

According to IMDB, the English actor Douglas Booth will play Nikki Sixx in the Jeff Tremaine-directed film.

The film based on Crue’s 2001 book of the same name was originally slated for release in the summer of 2016.