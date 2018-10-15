Nikki Sixx promises a “surprise” as Motley Crue continue work on 4 new tracks

Nikki Sixx has checked in from the studio to give an update on how the four new Motley Crue songs are coming along.

Frontman Vince Neil sent the rock world into a frenzy back in September when he revealed the band were back in the studio recording new material together.

Bassist Sixx later confirmed the four songs would appear on their upcoming biopic The Dirt, saying: “You can trust us these are ball busters. Everybody can relax.

“We’re soon gonna smack you upside the head with some killer new tracks. Bob Rock is producing. It’s our movie. We know what were doing.”

Now he says: “Fuck can I just say it? I’m listening to the roughs of the new Motley Crue and it feels real and raw.

“Everybody is playing like mad and the songs crush. Bob Rock brought the sounds. Plus we have a surprise that will confirm that we’re outta our minds.”

It was thought that Motley Crue would never come back together after they brought the curtain down on their 34-year career with an emotional show at the Staples Centre, Los Angeles, on December 31, 2015.

They even went as far as to sign a high profile contract meaning they would be sued if they ever hit the road again. However, that didn’t include releasing new music… and we can’t wait to hear what they’ve been up to.

The Dirt is based on Crue’s 2001 book of the same name and was originally slated for release in the summer of 2016.

The Jeff Tremaine-directed movie will star Machine Gun Kelly as Lee, Douglas Booth as Sixx, Daniel Webber as Neil and Iwan Rheon as guitarist Mick Mars.

Fück can I just say it? I’m listening to the roughs of the new @MotleyCrue and it feels real and raw.Everybody is playing like mad and the songs crush. Bob Rock brought the sounds. Plus we have a surprise that will confirm that we’re outta our minds.💥🤘🏼👊🏼🤘🏽🥊👍🏽👏🏼💀October 13, 2018