Motley Crue are putting the work in ahead of summer stadium tour

Motley Crue blew up the cessation of touring contract back in November – clearing the way for the band to return to the stage together.

Then, just days later, it was confirmed that the Crue would head out on a US stadium tour next summer with Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett.

The shows will mark the first time Vince Neil, Nikki Sixx, Mick Mars and Tommy Lee have played live together since New Year’s Eve 2015.

And even though the dates won't get under way until July 7 in Miami, the band’s manager Allen Kovac reports that the Crue have already put the pieces in place to make sure the rust is shaken off before the tour begins.

He tells Fox Business: “Some of them are working with a trainer, some of them are working with a nutritionist to make themselves the best they can be.

“The greatest insecurity for an artist is: 'Is anyone going to care about my music? Is anyone going to buy a ticket?' We were in November when the discussions were happening, and these guys were already into regimens of how they get ready for a tour.”

Vocalist Neil has come under fire from some quarters regarding his voice and weight, but responding to those comments, Kovac says: “Let’s see what Vince sings like and looks like when the tour goes out.”

Speaking with Rolling Stone earlier this month, bassist Sixx said it was their Netflix movie The Dirt that brought them back together.

He added: “I think we sort of realised how much – without even talking about the music – how much we missed each other. We missed each other to be honest with you. We missed being in a band together.”

Tickets for the summer tour will go on general sale this coming Friday (December 20).

In November, Motley Crue released a 30th anniversary edition of their 1989 album Dr. Feelgood featuring additional studio demos.

Motley Crue: The Dirt Soundtrack

The soundtrack to the long-awaited Motley Crue biopic The Dirt is out now and features 14 classic Crue cuts along with four new tracks.View Deal

Motley Crue: Dr. Feelgood 30th Anniversary

Motley Crue celebrate the 30th anniversary of their 1989 album Dr. Feelgood with this special edition featuring album cuts and studio demos. Not to be missed!View Deal

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison, Joan Jett & The Blackhearts tour

Jul 07: Miami Hard Rock Stadium, FL

Jul 09: Orlando Camping World Stadium, FL

Jul 11: Charlotte Bank of America Stadium, NC

Jul 14: Arlington Globe Life Field, TX

Jul 15: Houston Minute Maid Park, TX

Jul 19: San Francisco Oracle Park, CA

Jul 23: San Diego Petco Park, CA

Jul 25: Phoenix State Farm Stadium, AZ

Aug 09: Atlanta SunTrust Park, GA

Aug 11: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Aug 13: Buffalo New Era Field, NY

Aug 15: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Aug 16: Pittsburgh PNC Park, PA

Aug 18: Milwaukee Miller Park, WI

Aug 20: Detroit Comerica Park, MI

Aug 22: Washington Nationals Park, DC

Aug 23: Flushing Citi Field, NY

Aug 25: Boston Fenway Park, MA

Aug 28: Chicago Wrigley Field, IL

Aug 30: Denver Coors Field, CO

Sep 02: Seattle T-Mobile Park, WA

Sep 05: Los Angeles SoFi Stadium, CA