Moron Police drummer Thore Pettersen dies after car accident

Moron Police drummer Thore Pettersen has sadly passed away from injuries sustained in a car accident.

In a statement on the band's Facebook page the Norwegian bandsaid: "It is with heavy hearts that we have to tell you that our drummer and best friend, Thore Omland Pettersen, passed away yesterday after sustaining fatal injuries in a car accident.

We are in shock. We spent yesterday crying and reminiscing, talking to friends near and far. We come from such a small community that this affects us all so deeply.

There really isn't anything we can say to help heal the loss of someone so dear to us. Words seem meaningless at this point. But for those of you who never had the chance to meet Thore, I'd like to tell you a bit about him:

I first met Thore when I was about 16 years old. Our band was going to play a show in Germany, but our drummer at the time couldn't make it. In comes Thore. And there he stayed.

His skill on the drums was undeniable, but his laugh was nothing short of legendary. He had an iconic way of laughing that would light up any room he was in. It was infectious. It was undeniable. You just had to join in. Thore was wholly unique in that everyone loved him. And I mean everyone. He was incredibly kind and thoughtful and just an enormous amount of fun. The man just exuded sunshine and laughter.

He was my dearest friend and brother. My musical compatriot. My little ball of sunshine and laughter. And the world seems so much darker now without him in it.

He leaves behind a mountain of cherished memories that we will always keep with us, as well as a musical legacy he was very proud of. Even the silly stuff. Particularly the silly stuff.

Our thoughts and condolences goes out to his family in these most horrible of times.

We will always love you, Thore.

-Sondre, Christian and Lars."

The band released their most recent EP, The Stranger And The High Tide, in October and recently announced that their next full-length album was going to be a sprawling concept affair which is tentatively titled Pachinko.