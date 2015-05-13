Morello and Adler on board for Dio memorial

Tom Morello and Steven Adler will take part in this weekend’s Ronnie James Dio memorial, it has been confirmed.

The Rage Against The Machine axeman and former Guns N’ Roses drummer are among the latest stars to be added to the list of celebrities taking part, along with Theory Of A Deadman vocalist Tyler Connolly and Lita Ford.

To mark the fifth anniversary of the passing of the former Black Sabbath and Rainbow singer, three days of events are planned. The weekend includes including a Bowl For Ronnie Celebrity Bowling tournament on Friday, a public Memorial Service on Saturday and the inaugural Ride For Ronnie motorcycle ride and BBQ on Sunday.

Artists previously confirmed for the weekend include Stone Sour’s Christian Martucci and Roy Mayorga, Tenacious D’s Jack Black and Kyle Gass, former Megadeth and current Act Of Defiance guitarist Chris Broderick, Eddie Money, Oni Logan, Sean McNabb, Bjorn Englen and John Payne.

Former Dio members Craig Goldy, Simon Wright, Jimmy Bain, Rowan Robertson and Scott Warren will also be involved.

All funds raised over the weekend will go to The Ronnie James Dio Stand Up and Shout Cancer Fund. The singer died on May 16, 2010, from gastric cancer.

The charity says: “Monies raised have been committed to the cancer research work of the TJ Martell Foundation for Cancer, AIDS and Leukemia Research, the gastric cancer research unit of the MD Anderson Cancer Centre in Houston, where Ronnie was treated for gastric cancer during the last six months of his life, and other cancer research projects.”