Temples announces Friday day tickets + adds more bands

The very heavy weekender has announced Throats, Slabdragger, Sea Bastard, Teef and Monolithian for the Friday.

The Bristol underground festival has almost completed its line-up for the May Bank Holiday doom/crust/stoner/hardcore boozefest. Taking place from 29th to 31st of May 2015, Temples is headlined by Converge and Sunn O))) and will most likely leave you deaf and delirious.

Friday day tickets are now on sale and are available here priced at £38.50. With the likes of Nails, Trap Them, Pig Destroyer and more – the opening day is going to rip eardrums.

The stage splits for the first day have been announced, check it out on the poster below.

Stay tuned for the next announcement for the full Saturday line-up reveal.