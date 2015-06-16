Morbid Angel embroiled in lineup dispute

Morbid Angel have become embroiled in a dispute over their current lineup.

The band who are working on the follow-up to 2011’s Illud Divinum Insanus appear to be at odds with each other after a statement was issued on the group’s Facebook site.

It stated that guitarist Trey Azagthoth had reunited with former singer Steve Tucker – seemingly leaving frontman David Vincent out in the cold.

The statement reads: “Trey is excited to announce that he and Steve Tucker are working together again for Morbid Angel and the next record will certainly be an amazingly slick world-beater.”

But just hours after the announcement Vincent issued his own statement dismissing Azagthoth’s comments.

He says: “I am aware of Trey Azagthoth’s announcement of a collaboration with Steve Tucker on new music. However, the inference that I have left Morbid Angel is incorrect.

“To be clear, I have not left Morbid Angel, nor have I been asked to do so.”

Amid the confusion, drummer Tim Yeung announced he’s quit the US outfit after five years behind the kit due to “financial differences.”

He says (via Blabbermouth): “As some of you know, there have been some lineup changes with Morbid Angel. Unfortunately, due to financial differences, I will not be continuing with them.

“I wish Trey and Morbid Angel all the best. As for myself, I’m always up for the next opportunity life throws my way.”

The group wrapped up a 36-date European tour in December which celebrated the 20th anniversary of their Covenant album.