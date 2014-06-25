Moon Duo detail trio set

Moon Duo will release six-track album Live In Ravenna on August 18 via Sacred Bones, they've confirmed.

It was recorded last year after Sanae Yamada and Ripley Johnson decided to step away from their initial brief of creating maximum sonic possibilities with minimum musicians, and added drummer John Jeffrey to the lineup.

Yamada says: “Ravenna was memorable for a number of reasons, the most prominent being the very intense heat and the setting – an outdoor stage on a beach.

“The recording sort of encapsulates everything that was happening at the time: the heat wave, the journey, and the shift in energy and composition of the band.”

Live In Ravenna will be released in limited-edition vinyl and digital formats and it’s available for pre-order now. Moon Duo return to the UK in September as part of a wider European tour:

Sep 01: Hebden Bridge Trades Club

Sep 02: Sheffield Harleys

Sep 03: Aberdeen Tunnel

Sep 04: Edinburgh Daves

Sep 18: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach

Sep 19: London Queen Elizabeth Hall

Tracklist