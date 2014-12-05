Moody Blues debut gets anniversary release

The Moody Blues’ debut album has been launched in a 50th anniversary edition, complete with 29 bonus tracks including material from an abandoned record.

The Magnificent Moodies was recorded in 1965 by Denny Laine, Ray Thomas, Mike Pinder, Clint Warwick and Graeme Edge, a year before the band was reinvented with the arrival of Justin Hayward and John Lodge – who, along with Edge, remain in the veteran outfit.

Released by Esoteric Recordings, the new double-disc Deluxe edition contains the original 12-track album, remastered from the original master tapes, along with nine songs recorded in 1966 from an LP that was never completed. The clamshell box also features a booklet with previously unseen pictures, an essay, three postcards and a poster. A single-disc edition is also available.

The Moodies are planning a return to the UK next year. Frontman Hayward recently confirmed a solo tour, after saying he wasn’t sure whether fans wanted a new album from the band.

Deluxe edition tracklist

CD1

I’ll Go Crazy Something You Got Go Now Can’t Nobody Love You I Don’t Mind I’ve Got a Dream Let Me Go Stop Thank You Baby It Ain’t Necessarily So True Story Bye Bye Bird

Bonus tracks:

Lose Your Money (But Don’t Lose Your Mind) Steal Your Heart Away Go Now! (unreleased first version) It’s Easy Child I Don’t Want to Go On Without You Time is on My Side From the Bottom of My Heart (I Love You) And My Baby’s Gone Everyday You Don’t (All the Time) Boulevard de Madeleine This is My House (But Nobody Calls) People Gotta Go (rare, only previously released in France) Life’s Not Life He Can Win

CD2

Go Now! (second version) Lose Your Money (But Don’t Lose Your Mind) (early version) Steal Your Heart Away (first version) I’ll Go Crazy (first version) You Better Move On Can’t Nobody Love You (first version) 23rd Psalm Go Now I Don’t Want to Go On Without You I’ll Go Crazy (BBC radio) From the Bottom of My Heart (I Love You) Jump Back (BBC radio) I’ve Got a Dream And My Baby’s Gone (BBC radio) It’s Easy Child Stop Everyday (BBC radio) Interview with Ray Thomas and Graeme Edge /You Don’t (All the Time) I Want You to Know (BBC radio) Coca Cola radio commercial 1965

Abandoned album tracks