Monster Truck join Nickelback UK tour

Monster Truck have announced they’ll support Nickelback on their upcoming UK tour and confirmed a new album is in the works.

The Canadian rockers are in their Toronto studio with producer Eric Ratz and are aiming for a summer release.

In November, the band will open for Nickelback on their eight-date UK jaunt. Guitarist Jeremy Widerman says: “What a peculiar and exciting experience it is to be simultaneously working on our new record and preparing for another trek across UK and Europe. We couldn’t possibly be more excited to share the big stage with Nickelback and make our third trip overseas.”

The album will be the follow-up to 2013’s Furiosity.

NICKELBACK/MONSTER TRUCK 2015 UK TOUR

Nov 13: Sheffield Motorpoint Arena

Nov 14: Glasgow SSE Hydro

Nov 16: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena

Nov 17: Manchester Arena

Nov 19: Liverpool Echo Arena

Nov 21: Birmingham Genting Arena

Nov 22: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Nov 24: London Wembley Arena