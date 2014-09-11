Monster Magnet reimagine Last Patrol

Rock veterans Monster Magnet will release an alternative version of their 2013 record Last Patrol.

Milking The Stars: A Reimagining Of Last Patrol launches on November 18 via Napalm Records and features four new songs and two live tracks – and they’ve released a stream of the track No Paradise For Me. Hear it below.

And frontman Dave Wyndorf says the new take on their 9th album is more than a simple remix as they wanted to go for a “weird 60’s vibe.”

He says: “This was a happy experiment for me. It’s not a remix record by the current definition – it’s more like Last Patrol in a ‘what if’ style.

“What if these songs were recorded in 1968? What would happen if I turned a pretty song into an angry one? How would adding creepy organs and Mellotrons affect the emotional vibe of a song?

“These are just a few of the questions that roll around my head when I write and record any album, but this time I decided to actually answer them with fully fleshed-out, recorded and mixed examples. New sounds, new vocals, different instruments and arrangements make for a weird 60’s vibe totally apart from Last Patrol which was fun to explore.”

Milking The Stars: A Reimagining Of Last Patrol tracklist