Monster Magnet reimagine Last Patrol

They’ll release alternative version of 2013 album in November - tracklist and first song revealed

Rock veterans Monster Magnet will release an alternative version of their 2013 record Last Patrol.

Milking The Stars: A Reimagining Of Last Patrol launches on November 18 via Napalm Records and features four new songs and two live tracks – and they’ve released a stream of the track No Paradise For Me. Hear it below.

And frontman Dave Wyndorf says the new take on their 9th album is more than a simple remix as they wanted to go for a “weird 60’s vibe.”

He says: “This was a happy experiment for me. It’s not a remix record by the current definition – it’s more like Last Patrol in a ‘what if’ style.

“What if these songs were recorded in 1968? What would happen if I turned a pretty song into an angry one? How would adding creepy organs and Mellotrons affect the emotional vibe of a song?

“These are just a few of the questions that roll around my head when I write and record any album, but this time I decided to actually answer them with fully fleshed-out, recorded and mixed examples. New sounds, new vocals, different instruments and arrangements make for a weird 60’s vibe totally apart from Last Patrol which was fun to explore.”

Milking The Stars: A Reimagining Of Last Patrol tracklist

  1. Let The Circus Burn

  2. Mindless Ones ’68

  3. No Paradise For Me

  4. End Of Time (B-3)

  5. Milking The Stars

  6. Hallelujah (Fuzz And Swamp)

  7. I Live Behind The Clouds (Roughed Up And Slightly Spaced)

  8. Goliath Returns

  9. Stay Tuned (Even Sadder)

  10. The Duke (Full On Drums ’N Wah)

  11. Last patrol (Live)

  12. Three Kingfishers (Live)