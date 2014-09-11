Monster Magnet reimagine Last Patrol

Rock veterans Monster Magnet will release an alternative version of their 2013 record Last Patrol.
Milking The Stars: A Reimagining Of Last Patrol launches on November 18 via Napalm Records and features four new songs and two live tracks – and they’ve released a stream of the track No Paradise For Me. Hear it below.
And frontman Dave Wyndorf says the new take on their 9th album is more than a simple remix as they wanted to go for a “weird 60’s vibe.”
He says: “This was a happy experiment for me. It’s not a remix record by the current definition – it’s more like Last Patrol in a ‘what if’ style.
“What if these songs were recorded in 1968? What would happen if I turned a pretty song into an angry one? How would adding creepy organs and Mellotrons affect the emotional vibe of a song?
“These are just a few of the questions that roll around my head when I write and record any album, but this time I decided to actually answer them with fully fleshed-out, recorded and mixed examples. New sounds, new vocals, different instruments and arrangements make for a weird 60’s vibe totally apart from Last Patrol which was fun to explore.”
Milking The Stars: A Reimagining Of Last Patrol tracklist
Let The Circus Burn
Mindless Ones ’68
No Paradise For Me
End Of Time (B-3)
Milking The Stars
Hallelujah (Fuzz And Swamp)
I Live Behind The Clouds (Roughed Up And Slightly Spaced)
Goliath Returns
Stay Tuned (Even Sadder)
The Duke (Full On Drums ’N Wah)
Last patrol (Live)
Three Kingfishers (Live)