Monster Magnet enter studio for June 2017 album

Monster Magnet have announced that they’ll hit the studio this month to begin work on their next studio album.

They launched ninth album Last Patrol in 2013 and remixed it as Milking The Stars: A Re-Imagining Of Last Patrol in 2014. They then remastered 2010’s Mastermind and put it out as Cobras And Fire last year.

But vocalist Dave Wyndorf says they’re ready to begin work on an album of fresh material – and he hopes to release it next summer.

He tells Sofia Live: “I know that the last couple of records just sound like some weird old man is whispering into a microphone in your ear, but what am I gonna do? That’s the way I felt.

“You have to write the music that you feel or you can’t pull it off. It’s funny, because the one that I’m writing right now – we’re just about to go into the studio in November – this is full-ahead rock.

“It’s a little bit of a shorter album – 10 songs, full-ahead Detroit-style, early 70s, MC5 and Stooges type of rock. I want to see if that makes any difference to the fans.

“It still sounds like Monster Magnet, of course, but it’s a little less on the psychedelic side and little more on the power rock side.”

Monster Magnet’s deal with Napalm Records will come to an end with the release of the new album, with Wyndorf adding: “I’m looking into a release in June. And then I’ll see if they want to continue or if somebody else would want to continue.”

Further details will be revealed in due course.

