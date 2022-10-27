Mogwai to reissue first two albums on vinyl and CD

Scottish post-rockers Mogwai have announced that they will reissue their first two albums, 1997's groundbreaking debut Mogwai Young Team and 1999's more established Come On Die Young, through Chemikal Underground Records on February 10.

Mogwai Young Team has been remastered and refreshed on coloured vinyl, CD and digital. It comes in a gatefold sleeve with original artwork, the sky-blue vinyl will come with a digital download code. Original recording engineer for the album, Paul Savage, who owned Chem 19, the Chemikal Underground studios where the album was recorded for just £2000, has also remastered the album.

Come On Die Young, recorded and mixed by Dave Fridmann at his Tarbox Road Studios in Upstate New York, is also reissued on coloured vinyl and presented in a gatefold sleeve with original artwork, the white vinyl will also come with a digital download code.

Mogwai's Stuart Braithwaite recently released his acclaimed memoir Spaceships Over Glasgow: Mogwai And Misspent Youth. And Mogwai will tour the UK in December and Feburary.

Mogwai tour dates 2022/3:

Dec 20: Music Hall, Aberdeen

Dec 21: Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Dec 22: Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

Dec 23: Barrowland Ballroom, Glasgow

Feb 10: Albert Hall, Manchester

Feb 11: O2 Academy, Leeds

Feb 12: Sage, Gateshead

Feb 14: Rock City, Nottingham

Feb 15: The Forum, Bath

Feb 16: Great Hall, Cardiff

Feb 17: Brighton Dome, Brighton

Feb 18: Corn Exchange, Cambridge

Feb 19: O2 Institute, Birmingham

