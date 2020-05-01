Mogwai surprise release new album to help raise cash for charity

Mogwai have surprise released a new album today on Bandcamp.

It’s the soundtrack to the Amazon Prime, Sky, Canal+ and StudioCanal TV series ZeroZeroZero, which was produced by Cattleya and Bartleby Films.

For the next week, the soundtrack will be pay-what-you-can on Bandcamp, with half of the money raised going to Help Musicians and NHS charities. The album will then be available through all retailers from May 8.

Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite says: “Most of our 2019 was spent scoring ZeroZeroZero and we're really happy for people to hear the soundtrack album. It was a great project to be involved with and we're really pleased with how both the show and the music turned out.

“Like everyone else, we are isolating at home so the mixing of the record was all done remotely with Tony Doogan. With this release we're hoping to raise money for Help Musicians and NHS charities via the release on Bandcamp.

“We know that a lot of people working in music have seen earnings disappear and that those working for the NHS are experiencing horrendous pressures dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“By donating half of what we make in the first week, we hope to do something to help those in need. We're also aware that everyone has been affected financially and because of that we have made the record available on a pay-what-you-can basis.”

The Italian crime drama is directed by Stefano Sollima, Janus Metz and Pablo Trapero and stars Andrea Riseborough, Dane DeHaan and Gabriel Byrne.

Today (May 1) is the first of the three dates Bandcamp have picked to waive their revenue share in order to help support artists during the coronavirus pandemic. The next two dates are June 5 and July 3.

The move follows a similar drive by Bandcamp on March 20, which saw fans spent $4.3 million on music – 15 times the site's normal performance.

Mogwai: ZeroZeroZero

1. Visit Me

2. I'm Not Going When I Don't Get Back

3. Telt

4. Chicken Guns

5. Nose Pints

6. Fears Of Metal

7. Space Annual

8. Invisible Frequencies

9. Moon In Reverse

10. Don’t Make Me Go Out On My Own

11. Brainbow

12. Lesser Glasgow

13. Frog Marching

14. El Dante

15. Major Treat

16. Rivers Wanted

17. Summon The Sacred Beast

18. Modern Trolls

19. The Winter’s Not Forever

20. He Loved Trees

21. Witches Of Alignment

22. The Wife Was Touched