Mogwai’s Braithwaite in Minor Victories project

Mogwai’s Stuart Braithwaite has formed a side-project called Minor Victories.

He’s joined in the band by Slowdive’s Rachel Goswell and Editors’ Justin and James Lockey – and they’ll release their self-titled debut album on June 3.

In addition, they’ve issued a video for lead track A Hundred Ropes and announced four live shows across the UK.

The band say in a statement: “We hope you enjoy listening to this song and watching the video as much as we have enjoyed creating everything. Justin and James are the brains behind the films we will share.

“We’ve spent around a year lovingly crafting our album which originally was only going to be maybe be an EP. It’s fair to say we got carried away with it all.

“We look forward to visiting as many places as possible over the next few months to play this album live.”

Minor Victories is available for pre-order.

Mogwai released a stream of their single Ether earlier this month, taken from their Atomic album – out on April 1.

Minor Victories tracklist

Give Up The Ghost A Hundred Ropes Breaking My Light Scattered Ashes (Song For Richard) Folk Arp Cogs For You Always Out To Sea The Thief Higher Hopes

Minor Victories 2016 UK tour

May 03: London Village Underground

May 04: Bristol Thekla

May 05: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

May 06: Glasgow Art School