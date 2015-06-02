Mogwai launch skateboard range

Mogwai have launched a range of skateboards and t-shirts to help raise funds for a proposed Glasgow skatepark.

As part of their 20th anniversary celebrations, Mogwai have teamed up with Focus Scotland on the series of limited-edition skateboard decks and t-shirts.

The boards will cost £49.99 each, with t-shirts selling for £16 and £18. For every deck sold, £5 will go to the GUSM74 project in the band’s home city. Mogwai mainman Stuart Murdoch is a fan of skateboarding and was happy to agree to the collaboration.

Sibs Roberts of Focus says: “We reached our 14th year in business last month, and each year we like to mark it with something special that we can look back on with pride. This project with Mogwai definitely fulfils that criteria.

“Being a fan of Mogwai’s music and knowing Stuart’s love of skateboarding, I suggested the idea over a number of off the cuff emails, and here we are. Hopefully people will be as stoked on this as we are.”

GUSM74 is the brainchild of Glasgow Urban Sports and aims to create a new multi-functional public park beneath the M74 canopy in the Port Eglinton area of the city.

They say the space will be “an inclusive, aesthetically intriguing public space creatively designed with artists to encourage radical urban sports including skateboarding, BMX and free-running: a synthesis of art, sport and urban realm design.”

The items are available at Mogwai’s website and at Focus’ Edinburgh store.

Mogwai play four shows this month as part of their 20th anniversary celebrations.

MOGWAI ANNIVERSARY SHOWS

Jun 20: Glasgow Barrowlands

Jun 21: Glasgow Barrowlands

Jun 24: London Roundhouse

Jun 25: London Roundhouse