"We weren’t lying when we said our 10th year is going to be the biggest ever!": Mogwai, Electric Wizard, Explosions in the Sky and Ihsahn among artists newly confirmed for ArcTanGent 2024

Mogwai, Electric Wizard, Explosions in the Sky, Ihsahn and Clown Core are among over 50 artists newly confirmed for this summer's ArcTanGent festival.

The acts join an impressive list of performers already announced for the festival's 10th staging in August, including Meshuggah, Animals As Leaders, And So I Watch You From Afar, Three Trapped Tigers, and Red Fang.

“As we’re celebrating 10 years of ArcTanGent we made a list of the bands that have never played that we’ve always wanted to make it more special than ever, and naturally Mogwai were top of that list,” says James Scarlett, the festival organiser/booker. “We’re over the moon to also be bringing the likes of Electric Wizard and Clown Core to their first ever ATG. We weren’t lying when we said our 10th year is going to be the biggest ATG ever – it’s going to be biblical!”



Explosions In The Sky will play on August 15, Meshuggah will headline the event on August 16, making their only UK appearance for 2024, and Mogwai will close out the festival on August 17.

The full list of bands newly announced is:

Mogwai / Explosions in the Sky / Clown Core / Electric Wizard / Amenra / Julie Christmas / Bo Ningen / Ihsahn / Delta Sleep / Show Me The Body / Sigh / Author & Punisher / Year of no Light / Caspian / Slift / Brontide / Earthtone9 / Anta / Ànteros / Asymetric Universe / AVKRVST / Bipolar Architecture / Briqueville / Codex Serafini / Doodsekader / Earthside / Fange / Hundred Year Old Man / Glassing / Iskandr / John Cxnnor / Kalandra / Kaonashi / Kulk / Love Sex Machine / Madmess / Maebe / Nadir / Oddism / Outrun The Sunlight / Pleiades / Quade / Sang Froid / Skemer / Sum Of R / The Psychotic Monks / The Sun's Journey Through The Night / Underdark / Vower / WuW / Wyatt E. / Yomi Ship / Zetra

ArcTanGent takes place at Fernhill Farm, Somerset, near Bristol, between August 14-17.

View the confirmed line-up so far below"