Guitarist John Cummings has left Mogwai, the band have confirmed.

He joined Stuart Braithwaite and co in 1995 and appeared on their 1997 debut album Young Team and went on to appear on the band’s subsequent releases, including last year’s six-track EP Music Industry 3. Fitness industry 1.

The band say in a statement: “We are sad to announce that John Cummings has decided to leave Mogwai to pursue his own musical projects.

“We will continue as a four piece of Dominic Aitchison, Stuart Braithwaite, Martin Bulloch and Barry Burns and shall be joined on our upcoming live shows by Scott Paterson and Luke Sutherland.

“We wish John all the best with the future.”

Mogwai, who launched their own range of skateboards earlier this year, are due to play two shows in India before the turn of the year. They released a 20-year retrospective entitled Central Belters last month.