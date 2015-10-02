Modern Baseball release The Thrash Particle

Modern Baseball have made their track The Thrash Particle available to stream.

It’s been released as a standalone single, with no news of an upcoming EP or album confirmed.

Frontman Brendan Lukens tells Fader: “The Thrash Particle came about during a spiralling case of jealousy. Too jealous to understand how dumb I was being, I did and said things to put my relationships to the test. In time, my paranoia grew and I began to hurt those I wanted to be with the most.”

The band recently issued a video for Rock Bottom, taken from last year’s EP You’re Gonna Miss It All. They begin a North American tour this month.