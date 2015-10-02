Trending

Modern Baseball release The Thrash Particle



Standalone single inspired by singer Lukens' bout of jealousy

Modern Baseball have made their track The Thrash Particle available to stream.

It’s been released as a standalone single, with no news of an upcoming EP or album confirmed.

Frontman Brendan Lukens tells Fader: “The Thrash Particle came about during a spiralling case of jealousy. Too jealous to understand how dumb I was being, I did and said things to put my relationships to the test. In time, my paranoia grew and I began to hurt those I wanted to be with the most.”

The band recently issued a video for Rock Bottom, taken from last year’s EP You’re Gonna Miss It All. They begin a North American tour this month.

