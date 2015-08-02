Miss May I stream Deathless in full

Miss May I have issued a stream of their fifth album ahead of its official release.

Deathless will be launched on August 7 via Rise Records and is the US outfit’s follow-up to 2014’s Rise Of The Lion. It’s available to pre-order.

Frontman Levi Benton said of the album: “Not only have we been working on this record for almost a year, but we recorded it with our old friend Joey Sturgis who did our first two records and really brought out the best in us.

“This record is about how the last two years have tested us on many levels and how we have come through it all stronger and better. That’s where the title comes from, because we are deathless.”

They previously released videos for the title track and I.H.E.

The band are currently wrapping up their run of shows on the Vans Warped Tour across North America.

Deathless tracklist

01. I H.E. 02. Trust My Heart (Never Hope To Die) 03. Psychotic Romantic 04. Deathless 05. Bastards Left Behind 06. Arise 07. Turn Back The Time 08. Empty Promises 09. The Artificial 10. Born From Nothing

Aug 02: Denver Pepsi Center, CO Aug 05: San Diego Qualcomm Stadium, CA Aug 07: Portland Expo Center, OR Aug 08: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA