Miserium go acoustic for EP

Hungarian prog band Miserium will tomorrow launch a five-track acoustic EP containing fresh takes of material that appeared on their debut album.

They hope Wireless I will appeal to those who heard the original pieces on Return To Grace on release last year – and that it’ll also open their music to wider audience.

Miserium say: “The four songs, plus intro, are taken from our concept album’s main parts. It’s a new musical journey for every listener who think of us as just another progressive metal band.”

Physical editions of Wireless I can be ordered exclusively via their Bandcamp page. Digital versions will be available via the usual online outlets.

Miserium are featured in the next edition of Prog, due to his shelves in May.