Ministry name new album AmeriKKKant

Ministry have announced that their new album will be titled AmeriKKKant.

It will be released in the first quarter of 2018 via Nuclear Blast after they signed a new deal with the label.

Ministry mainman Al Jourgensen says: “This album AmeriKKKant will provide FEMA type relief for the devastation Hurricane Cheeto has brought upon us.”

It was reported back in March this year that the band were working on the follow-up to 2013’s From Beer To Eternity with former NWA man Arabian Prince.

Jourgensen previously insisted that From Beer To Eternity would be their last album after his best friend and longtime guitarist Mikey Scaccia died of heart failure on stage with his other band Rigor Mortis.

But last summer, he said “it’s time” to record another record.”

He added: “It’s been more than two years now, and I got more ideas and I have done albums with Mikey and have done them without him. I have a bunch of songs written in my head. It’s time to get another record out.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

Ministry will head out on the road across the US from next month with Death Grips. Find a full list of tour dates below.

Oct 13: Worcester The Palladium, MA

Oct 14: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

Oct 16: Brooklyn Steel, NY

Oct 17: New York Terminal 5, NY

Oct 19: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Oct 20: Cleveland The Agora Theatre, OH

Oct 21: Pittsburgh Stage AE, PA

Oct 23: Detroit Royal Oak Music Theatre, MI

Oct 24: Columbus Express Live, OH

Oct 26: Minneapolis Skyway Theatre, MN

Oct 27: Kansas City Uptown Theater, MO

Oct 29: Denver The Fillmore Auditorium, CO

Oct 30: Salt Lake City The Complex, UT

Nov 01: Seattle Showbox Sodo, WA

Nov 02: Portland Roseland Theater, OR

Nov 04: Los Angeles Hollywood Palladium, CA

Nov 05: San Francisco The Warfield, CA

Nov 07: Phoenix, The Van Buren, AZ

Nov 08: Albuquerque The Historic El Rey Theater, NM

Nov 10: Houston White Oak Music Hall, TX

Nov 11: Dallas Gas Monkey Live!, TX

