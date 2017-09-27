Of Mice & Men will document life on the road in new film

Of Mice & Men have announced that they’ll release a short film next month.

Titled Unbreakable – named after their first track without frontman Austin Carlile – it was directed by Johann Ramos and will focus on the band’s hectic touring schedule.

A statement from the band reads: “We’re incredibly excited to announce that we’re putting out a short film by director Johann Ramos depicting our touring schedule earlier this year.”

Unbreakable will be released worldwide on Friday, October 13, with Ampersand members able to watch the film from tomorrow (September 28).

The film is said to show Of Mice & Men on their “latest festival performances across multiple continents performing their songs and giving audiences an inside look at their touring regiment.”

Of Mice & Men are currently on tour with In This Moment. Find a full list of their upcoming tour dates below along with the Unbreakable poster.

Sep 29: Springfield Shrine Mosque, MO

Sep 30: Louisville Champions Park, KY

Oct 03: Utica Stanley Theater, NY

Oct 04: New York PlayStation Theater, NY

Oct 06: Providence Strand Theatre, RI

Oct 07: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre, MI

Oct 08: Silver Spring The Fillmore, MD

Oct 10: Richmond The National, VA

Oct 12: Atlanta Tabernacle, GA

Oct 13: New Orleans Orpheum Theater, LA

Oct 14: San Antonio Vibes Event Center, TX

Oct 16: Tucson Rialto Theatre, AZ

Oct 18: Los Angeles The Wiltern, CA

Oct 20: Phoenix Fear Farm Festival Grounds, AZ

Oct 21: Sacramento Discovery Park, CA

Oct 25: Riverside Municipal Auditorium, CA

Oct 27: Garden City Revolution Concert Hall, ID

Oct 31: Seattle Moore Theatre, WA

Nov 01: Kennewick Toyota Arena, WA

Nov 02: Vancouver Commodore Ballroom, BC

Nov 04: Calgary MacEwan Hall, AB

Nov 05: Edmonton Shaw Conference Centre, AB

Nov 07: Winnipeg Burton Cummings Theatre, MB

Nov 14: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

Nov 16: Gothenburg Scandinavium, Sweden

Nov 17: Stockholm Ericsson Globe, Sweden

Nov 20: Copenhagen Royal Arena, Denmark

Nov 24: Oberhausen Konig-Pilsener Arena, Germany

Nov 25: Chemnitz AJZ Talschock, Germany

Nov 26: Prague Forum Karlin, Czech Republic

Nov 29: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Dec 02: Stuttgart Schleierhalle, Germany

Dec 04: Paris Olympia, France

Dec 09: Cervia Rock Planet, Italy

Dec 11: Madrid Wiznik Centre, Spain

Dec 12: Barcelona Sant Jordi Club, Spain

Dec 14: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Dec 17: Birmingham Arena, UK

Dec 18: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 20: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 21: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK

