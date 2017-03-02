Ministry bring in ex NWA man Arabian Prince

Ministry have confirmed that they’ve been joined in the studio by former NWA man Arabian Prince.

The band have posted several images across social media in recent weeks showing them in the studio and working on what will be the follow-up to 2013’s From Beer To Eternity.

Their latest picture on Twitter shows that Arabian Prince and Kelly Keys is with them, while over on Facebook, Al Jourgensen and co revealed a short video with the caption: “Just another night in the studio with Arabian Prince.

Vocalist Jourgensen previously insisted that From Beer To Eternity would be their last album after his best friend and longtime guitarist Mikey Scaccia died of heart failure on stage with his other band Rigor Mortis.

But last summer, he said “it’s time” to record another record.

Jourgensen added: “When I was asked, it was after Mikey passed and the entire media immediately starts asking me what is going to happen to Ministry. He wasn’t even buried yet.

“It was sick. I was bombarded and email boxes were overloaded with ‘what are you going to do now?’ It was kind of creepy.

“I was really pissed and really angry. I said, ‘Fuck Ministry and fuck you for asking.’ They want to comment on Ministry when my best friend had died. I wanted to have time to mourn before people start asking me about touring dates.”

He continued: “It’s been more than two years now, and I got more ideas and I have done albums with Mikey and have done them without him. I have a bunch of songs written in my head. It’s time to get another record out.”

Further album details will be revealed in due course.

