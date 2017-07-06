Milk Teeth show softer side on acoustic version of Hibernate

Milk Teeth have released an acoustic version of their track Hibernate.

The song will appear on the UK outfit’s upcoming Be Nice EP, which will launch on July 28. A second EP will be issued later this year, with further details to be revealed in due course.

The new video features vocalist and bassist Becky Blomfield and guitarist Billy Hutton – and was recorded in Blomfield’s garden.

Milk Teeth previously issued a video for Owning Your Okayness from the EP, which will be their first release since signing with Roadrunner Records.

Blomfield said: “Roadrunner is the home of the bands that we grew up listening to and who have influenced our own sound today.

“They work with the best and we are so stoked to be welcomed as part of the next breed of artists with the potential to inspire the next generation.

“Our teenage selves were kicking about in little towns not knowing where we would end up, and almost a decade later we can say Slipknot are our label mates. Not bad for a bunch of kids from Stroud.”

Milk Teeth have several live dates planned over the coming weeks, including a set at 2000 Trees this weekend. Find a full list of their tour dates below.

The Be Nice EP is now available for pre-order.

Milk Teeth Be Nice EP tracklist

Owning Your Okayness Prism Fight Skirt Hibernate

Jul 08: 2000 Trees Festival

Jul 23: Amplified Festival

Jul 27: Birmingham The Flapper (headline show)

Jul 28: Manchester Star and Garter (headline show)

Jul 29: Sheffield The Plug (headline show)

Jul 30: Glasgow, King Tut’s (headline show)

Jul 31: Leeds The Key Club (headline show)

Aug 01: Nottingham, Bodega (headline show)

Aug 02: Norwich Epic Studios (headline show)

Aug 03: Southampton Joiners (headline show)

Aug 04: London Borderline (headline show)

Aug 05: Bristol Hit The Deck Festival

Hot New Band: Milk Teeth