Miley Cyrus is making a Metallica covers album. Yes, you read that correctly

We’ve checked the date, and it’s not April 1. Miley Cyrus is making a Metallica covers albums.

We’ll let that sink in for a second. Miley. Cyrus. Is. Making. A. Metallica. Covers. Album.

The Wrecking Ball singer dropped this bombshell during a conversation with Interview magazine. Asked what she was up to, she replied: “We’ve been working on a Metallica cover album and I’m here working on that. We’re so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during all of this. At first, it felt uninspiring and now I’ve been totally ignited."

Once we scooped up the bits of brain that had melted out of ears after hearing this news and stuffed them back in our skulls, we realised that, actually, it's not quite as crazy an idea as it sounds.

Miley’s a bit of a rocker on the quiet. She’s already covered Metallica’s Nothing Else Matters, and turned in a stellar version of grunge supergroup Temple Of The Dog’s Say Hello 2 Heaven at last year’s Chris Cornell tribute show, a performance that left the not normally lost-for-words Lars Ulrich “stunned”.

Who exactly the ‘we’ she’s referring to isn’t clear, though speculation has suggested it could be Ozzy Osbourne producer/guitarist Andrew Watt, who also plays in her own band.

And we've absolutely no idea which songs she’s planning on recording. Enter Sandman? Dyer’s Eve? Metal Militia? But please, Miley, for the love of Lars Ulrich leave St Anger alone.