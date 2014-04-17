Mikko Von Hertzen drops in on the Metal Hammer Radio Show

Thursday is the new Friday! Or something... To kick the Bank Holiday Weekend off in style we're spinning loads of great tunes from your favourite bands on the Metal Hammer Show tonight on Team Rock Radio.

Joining main man Alexander Milas for a chat tonight is Mikko from Finnish rockers the Von Hertzen Brothers. We’ll also be playing some of our favourite tunes from space-rockers Hawkwind, the progressive-metallers Protest The Hero and black metal’s pioneer Ihsahn.

As well as Rainbow, Lionize, Opeth, Stray From The Path and Dream Theater. No matter what strain of metal you’re into, we’ve got you covered.

Tune in to Team Rock Radio online or on DAB tonight at 9pm.