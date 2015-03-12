Mike Vennart launches solo crowdfunder

Former Oceansize frontman Mike Vennart has lauched a crowdfunding campaign for his first solo record.

It was written during downtime while on tour as live guitarist with Biffy Clyro, and it’s to be released under the name Vennart.

The work features former bandmates Steve Durose of Amplifier, and Richard ‘Gambler’ Ingram of British Theatre.

Vennart says: “I’ve made a record that’s not far removed from what Oceansize was – and I’m okay with that.”

Lead track Infatuate is available instantly to all who pre-order. Additional pledge points include signed copies, vinyl edition, shirts, artwork print and others.

Vennart appears in the latest edition of Prog, on sale now, also featuring Marillion, Van der Graaf Generator, Nightwish, Steve Hackett and more.